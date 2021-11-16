11/16/2021 at 18:36 CET

Enes Sali, a footballer trained at the Barça Escola de Barcelona, ​​made history last Sunday, November 14, after become the second youngest European player to debut in the 21st century. The player born in 2006 debuted with his senior national team, Romania, with only 15 years, 8 months and 22 days (15 years and 254 days). I left came in in the 82nd minute of the match that played his team against Liechtenstein in their last qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The player, who plays in the position of attacking midfielder, was born in Toronto, where he caught the attention of the technicians of the Barça Academy Camp held in the Canadian city in the winter of 2014, when he only had Eight years. Shortly after, for work reasons, the family of Sali moved to Barcelona and Jan began to be part of the Barça Escola de Barcelona during the 2015/16 season, in the “Sergi Roberto” team directed by Pau Casassa -current technical coordinator of the Barça Academy of Europe, the Middle East and Africa-.

After his steps through Barcelona, I left was part of the academy of Viitorul Constanta (currently called Farul Constanta), a club that on the other hand also has a relationship with FC Barcelona, ​​since its owner and coach is Gica hagi and its president is Gica popescu, both former players of the Catalan team. In the Romanian club, in addition, the young footballer ousted Martin Odegaard last September being the Youngest player to debut as a scorer in a European League, in this case the Romanian league, when he scored his first goal with only 15 years, 6 months and 21 days.

His progression in the Romanian team has been really good, to such an extent that this season has already played eight games with the team, which led to the call to the senior team of his country, Romania, despite being born in Canada and being of Turkish origin. In addition, he had already defended the colors of the under-16 and under-17 categories of the Romanian national team, but it was not until this past November break that the coach, Mirel Radoi, decided to include him on the list of summoned for the games against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Precisely the last of the two games was the meeting in which Sali pulverized the precocity record, with 16 years and 9 months, becoming the second European of the 21st century to debut with the senior team of his country, only surpassed by Martin Odegaard, who achieved it with Norway in 2014 with only 15 years and 254 days.