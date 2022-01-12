01/12/2022 at 16:00 CET

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona is a team under construction. After the departure of Leo Messi and in the framework of an unprecedented economic and sports crisis, the egarense has taken the reins to build a new era at the Camp Nou.

16 – No LaLiga team has more different scorers than Barcelona in 21/22 among all competitions: Memphis 8

Ansu 4

Luuk de Jong 3

Coutinho 2

Pique

Braithwaite

Araujo

Nico

S. Roberto

Jutlà

Dembélé 1

Gavi

Ez Abde

Frenkie de Jong

Busquets

The azulgranas, who they continue to improve clearly since the departure of Ronald Koeman as first team coach, are not a block that stands out for its great scoring ability: They are the seventh highest-scoring team in LaLiga with 31 goals in favor, while the UEFA Champions League showed this handicap, where they only added two goals in the six days of the group stage.

The Catalan team is, yes, the team that has the most different scorers in this 2021/22 season. So far up to 16 different players have seen the door this course: Memphis, Ansu, Luuk de Jong, Coutinho, Piqué, Braithwaite, Araujo, Nico, Sergi Roberto, Jutglà, Dembélé, Gavi, Ez Abde, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Kun Agüero.

The Super Cup, the great illusion of the season

The Barça expedition in Riyadh faces the Spanish Super Cup with all the illusions and a practically complete squad: Xavi has recovered four important troops such as Ansu Fati, Araujo, De Jong and Pedri, in addition to the discharge of Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid will be the rival in the semifinals, a team they haven’t beaten in their last five games (4D and 1E) and against which they hope to show a good image to confirm the turning point of the block in the 2021/22 season.