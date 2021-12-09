12/09/2021 at 09:00 CET

Manchester City forward, Ferran torres, It is one of the proper names in clavé Barcelona market. After leaving Valencia and reinforcing Pep Guardiola’s project at Manchester City, The attacker is one of the players that most like in the culé technical secretariat and the sports management is already working on his arrival in the next summer market.

The Valencian, who also He is an important player for Luis Enrique in the national team, has experienced exponential growth since January 2018, when he began to appear regularly in the Valencia first team. With a slight downturn in its first months in the UK, its current market value is € 50 million..

The former Valencia player reached 20 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, in his second season at Mestalla to later experience the definitive irruption in the 2019/20 season: between June 2019 and March 2020 there was an increase of 30 million euros.

Strengthen the Barça attack line

Ferran Torres is one of the names that sound the strongest at Barca today together with the youth squad Dani Olmo. Both are offensive profiles, something that the first team squad is especially fair about. Valencian is preferred for his versatility (can act in all three attack positions) and great scoring ability.

The winger, who is still recovering from a foot injury that has caused him to miss a total of nine games this 2021/22 season, has played seven games in which he has scored three goals and one assist. As a player for the British team, he has achieved a total of 16 goals and four assists in 43 official matches between all competitions.