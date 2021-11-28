11/28/2021 at 10:26 CET

The forward of FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay, was one of the most decisive players in the away victory against Villarreal with a goal in the final stretch. After the draw by Samu Chukwueze, the attacker beat Rulli in the final stretch of the match and brought the team closer to three points, the first time it happened away from home this 2021/22 season..

4 – The @FCBarcelona_es player, Memphis Depay 🇳🇱, has scored in his last four @LaLiga games (four goals in total). It is their best league streak since a six-game series in Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyonnais between March and April 2018 (seven goals). Vital pic.twitter.com/KcuxTYeRkI – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 27, 2021

The Dutchman, who was especially criticized for his gray version against Benfica in the Champions League, He appeared when the team needed him most and signed his fourth consecutive game scoring in LaLiga. The attacker has scored four goals in the last four days and is one of the fittest players at Barcelona.

The former Lyon player is FC Barcelona’s top scorer in LaLiga with a total of seven LaLiga goals with seven goals (plus two assists). In fact, the forward is the third highest scorer in the championship behind Karim Benzema (10) and Vinícius Júnior (8).

Three vital points for the project

Xavi Hernández’s team defeated (1-3) Villarreal at home and got three essential points for the short-term future in LaLiga. Goals from Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho sentenced a competitive Unai Emery team, which forced the Catalans to suffer until the end.

The azulgranas, in this way, add their second consecutive victory for the first time this season and the first victory away from home. The three points launch the team, which is already looking at the European positions and pressing at the head, where Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid play on Sunday.