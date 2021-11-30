11/30/2021 at 12:20 CET

FC Barcelona and Real Betis make up the 16th day of LaLiga with a high-flying duel at the Camp Nou. Those of Manuel Pellegrini arrive in a good moment of form and as fifth classified and threaten the project of Xavi Hernández, who still does not know what it is to lose in his first steps in front of the dressing room.

The Andalusians, who have a ticket to the next round of the Europa League, are a group that Barcelona is not particularly good at: they have only achieved 26 victories in their entire history in a total of 122 direct confrontations. The rest is divided into 74 Barça victories and 22 draws with 282 goals for the Catalans and 134 for the Sevillians.

The most repeated result, on the other hand, is 1-1: up to 11 times he ended up with a draw in the electronic. It is closely followed by the 2-0 favorable to Barcelona, ​​with a total of 10 times, although, unlike the 1-1, it also includes Copa del Rey matches. The other two most repeated are 3-0 and 4-1, with up to eight occasions.

Three key points

The game against Real Betis is especially key for the short and medium term future in LaLiga. ANDXavi Hernández’s team is looking for the three points that will allow it to continue approaching the top of the table: currently it remains in seventh place with 23 points out of 42 possible.

The Catalans have five consecutive victories against Real Betis in LaLiga: 2-3, 5-2, 2-3, 5-2 and 1-4 in the last two and a half seasons. Barcelona have not lost since the 2018/19 season, with Ernesto Valverde on the bench, when he did it at the Camp Nou 3-4 with a great footballing display.