12/21/2021 at 06:30 CET

The best coverage. And we are not referring to the defensive line, but to the block, to the team, which defensively is the best in the League, taking the baton from that Atlético de Simeone who was an insurmountable rock in defense. Now it is Lopetegui’s team that concedes the fewest goals.

Much of that credit goes to a first-rate defensive triangle made up of the two central Sevilla players -Koundé and Diego Carlos- and the defensive midfielder -Fernando-. They have a lot to do with the fact that Sevilla have only conceded 12 goals in 17 games, and in 7 of them their goal remained at zero. That is the main virtue of the Lopetegui team.

With an initial drawing of 4-3-3, which becomes a 4-4-2 when the rival has the ball, since Rakitic is the most advanced inside and occupies the position of second forward next to the forward Rafa Mir. They are the band men, extreme theorists Ocampos and Papu Gómez, who are in charge of defending the bands in the center of the field.

In possession of the ball, things change: Rakitic delays his position, although he acts a few meters in front of Jordán or Delaney, who helps Fernando in the saslida of the ball and in the tasks behind. Ocampos, now on the right, can go deeper on the wing, although the deepest is always usually the side, either Navas, or Montiel, both injured. On the other hand, on the opposite side, Papu Gómez is free to abandon it and get into the inside game, so that the side is the one who joins the attack.

No side in condition

The full-backs in Sevilla have a fundamental role, especially in the offensive facet. First, Jesús Navas, who is a cannon per side, was injured, but Montiel replaced him showing a great level, but he also had to retire against Atlético due to muscular problems. And on the left, the same.

Acuña is the owner of the band and the winger in attack and also suffered from his injury against Simeone’s men. Augustinsson, his replacement, He does not seem to be physically well either, because one of the best weapons of Lopetegui’s, which is none other than the many arrivals per band and its many centers, will be highly conditioned by the losses that the team has in those areas.

Absent the full-backs, he could force the Sevilla coach to bet on a defense of three center-backs and two lanes or even opt again with Koundé as a right-back. Rekik would be on the other side or as a left-handed center-back, or even a winger if he finally decides to defend four, but he stands out much more for his strength in defense, than for his talent in joining the attack.

Lopetegui surprised by betting on the young Iván Romero as ‘9’, but it is expected that Rafa Mir will be the starter against Barça, and he could also return to the call-up and even play a few minutes En-Nesyri, after a long time away due to injury. Barça must have a lot of attention in the offensive air game of the Sevilla players. Certainly much fewer arrivals per wing are expected and therefore fewer options for centers, but from set pieces in fouls and corners, they can also be lethal due to their great aerial capacity: Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rafa Mir, Fernando, Jordán, Ocampos or Rekik.