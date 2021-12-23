12/23/2021 at 4:44 PM CET

Barça closes 2021 full of enthusiasm and hope with the latest performances of a team, which with the arrival of Xavi begins a new ‘era’. Yes indeed, the year 2021 has been one of the worst in recent decades in ‘Can Barça‘. Far from the expected results and with an economic crisis never seen before.

Eliminated from the Champions League by PSG in the last 16 of the previous edition and out of the group stage this season, Barça has seen how 2021 will remain with Leo Messi’s goodbye. The Argentine, who left in the summer for Paris, is the leading scorer with 28 goals, ahead of another that is not there, Griezmann with 15.

Barça closed the year with 31 victories, 13 draws and 13 defeats in 2021 in which they scored 108 goals and conceded another 69. Some data that are very far from those Barça that devastated where they passed. With the Copa del Rey as the only title, the club faces 2022 with very different ambitions.

The worst ranking since Christmas 2003

Seventh in the league, Barça arrives at the Christmas break. It is the worst result of the Catalans since the 2003/04 season, when with Frank Rijkaard on the bench, they reached the break ninth in the table.

Xavi’s men are only two points behind fourth-placed Rayo Vallecano. After a bad start to the campaign where the objective of the League escaped very soon, the Barça already has in sight some European positions that seemed to be complicated weeks ago.