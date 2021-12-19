12/19/2021 at 18:09 CET

With the goal against Elche, Gavi has become the jYoungest player to score in the five major leagues of European football. The Barça midfielder scored the second goal for Xavi Hernández’s men, with only 17 years and 135 days old. The Andalusian is at the head of the particular classification.

Gavi surpasses the French Mohamed-Ali Cho, Angers player, who managed to score in Ligue 1 at 17 years and 222 days. Lesley Ugochukwu, the French player from Stade de Rennes is third on the list of young scorers. He is the third player who has managed to score at the age of 17, but in this case 254 days.

The star of Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, is the youngest 18-year-old player to have scored this season. With the age of majority just reached 18 years and 59 days, English is fourth in the ranking. The Norwegian, Wahidullah Faghir, closes the ‘Top 5’, with 18 years and 57 days.

Gavi, Jutglà and Nico, three Spaniards since 2014

Besides Gavi, Ferran Jutglà and Nico they were the authors of closing the victory for Barça against Elche (3-2). Since March 2014, when Barça won against Osasuna with Goals of Pedro, Iniesta and Tello, the Barça team did not have three national scorers in the same league game.

Also, Gavi, has become the fourth player born in 2000 to see the door this season 2021/22 with the first team. After Ansu Fati (3), Nico González (2) and Ez Abde (1), the player continues to reveal himself as one of La Masia’s greatest talents.