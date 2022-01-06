01/06/2022 at 19:14 CET

Ousmane Dembélé came to the rescue of Barça in Linares. The Frenchman appeared in the second half to score the tying goal. With 7 shots against Linares (two on goal), the record for a Barça player in a game this season in any competition and the record for a substitute for a LaLiga team in an official game this season.

Dembélé was one of the most active of the resumption with a header that went high and a shot that brushed the base of the post. The third time was the charm and with a distant and placed shot, he beat Razak. The ‘mosquito’ ignored his more than likely departure from the club to place the tie on the scoreboard.

At the most critical moment of the French at the Camp Nou where his renewal is debated, Dembélé came to the rescue of the team. Xavi shook the team at half-time and goals from Dembélé and Jutglà turned the score around to get a float ticket to the knockout stage of the KO competition.

Your favorite competition

Dembélé appeared once again as the savior in the cup, as he did last season against Cornellà. Curiously, on that occasion he also unleashed the game with a long shot that gave the pass to the Catalans.

The Frenchman has scored three goals from outside the area in the Copa del Rey since last season -two with the right and one with the left-, more than any other LaLiga player

in the competition.