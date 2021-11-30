11/30/2021 at 09:07 CET

Paris woke up today with rain – it cannot be said that it was a surprise. And, on everyone’s lips, a proper name: Leo Messi. The Argentine star, who won his seventh Ballon d’Or, is the undisputed star of the French press, which also highlights the exploits of Alexia Putellas and Pedri, the women’s Ballon d’Or and the Kopa award respectively.

On its cover, ‘L’Equipe’ makes a play on words related to tennis. “Game, seven and game & rdquor;says the newspaper, emphasizing the number of times Leo has been crowned. “Messi sets a new record. The Argentine becomes the first PSG player to win the & rdquor;, it can also be read on the first page.

Along the lines of that last argument goes ‘Le Parisien’, a medium closely linked to the Parisian club. “Messi, a golden ball in Paris & rdquor;says the front page headline. “At 34, the Argentine phenomenon is once again designated the best player of the year. Leo becomes the first PSG player to win the & rdquor;says the newspaper.

Also Alexia Putellas and Pedri have their share of the cover. ‘L’Equipe’ occupies the top of the first page with Mollet’s player. “Putellas, the pride of Barça & rdquor;says the newspaper. “The Spanish attacking midfielder becomes the third female Ballon d’Or in history. Pedri, his compatriot Barça, wins the Kopa trophy as the best player under 21 years old & rdquor;, reports the newspaper.

Already on inside pages, ‘L’Equipe’ highlights “The seven wonders of the monster & rdquor; Leo Messi and also “The holy family & rdquor; representing the award for Alexia Putellas. “The Barça captain relieves Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe and dedicates the award to her father, who died in 2012 & rdquor;, Add. Regarding Pedri, the aforementioned French newspaper claims a last year “What has changed the dimension & rdquor;.