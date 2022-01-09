01/09/2022 at 15:27 CET

FC Barcelona has established itself as the team that has scored the most goals this 2021/22 season in LaLiga with a total of eight in the first 20 days. Luuk De Jong’s goal against Granada catapults the team as the best in this regard.

8 – @FCBarcelona_es is the team that has scored the most head goals in @LaLiga this season with eight, achieving one more in 20 games than in the entire last season (seven). Surprising. pic.twitter.com/3uAiQeQVXm – OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 8, 2022

The Catalans, who missed two points on their visit to Los Cármenes, They have scored one more goal from the head at this point this season than in the entire previous season, where they signed a total of seven.

Xavi Hernández’s team continues to seek its best version and, despite the superiority over the Nasrid team, he let the victory slip away in the last minutes, as had already happened against Celta de Vigo and Alavés. Injuries also continue to affect the gala eleven.

Champions League zone resists

The Catalan team did not go beyond the draw against Granada and missed the opportunity to settle in the Champions League area in the absence of what Atlético de Madrid does in their match against Villarreal. With 32 points, the culé team will finish the day in the Europa League.

After a start with many doubts, The now team led by Xavi Hernández has the great objective of consolidating itself among the top four and adding three at a time without completely letting go of the fight for LaLiga, where Real Madrid is the big favorite.