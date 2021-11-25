11/25/2021

On at 13:46 CET

The Basel striker, Arthur GoatHe is one of Barça’s current names. In the absence of decisive players in the offensive field, the club would be willing to make an effort in the next winter market and sign the top scorer in the Super League with 13 goals.

The Brazilian, who arrived from Palmeiras last summer 2018 in exchange for six million euros, it has a current market value of up to 15 million euros. The center forward is undoubtedly the most valuable player in the Swiss country: the second player with the highest market value is left with a total of seven million euros.

The ex of Palmeiras, with 23 years and a contract until next June 2023, is one of the names with the highest priority on the agenda of FC Barcelona due to his great relationship with the goal. Scored a total of 23 goals in 24 matches across all competitions in the 2021/22 season: 13 in the Super League, eight in the Europa League standings and two in the Conference League.

The lack of goal, an endemic problem

FC Barcelona has started a new stage at the hands of Xavi Hernández, which has come from Al-Sadd and is the name destined to change the direction of the club. Despite the change in attitude and play, The Catalans suffer from an endemic problem: the lack of a goal conditions the sports project.

The absence of players like Ansu Fati, Kun Agüero or Martin Braithwaite subtracts offensive potential from the culé team. Under the orders of the Egarense coach, the team has only scored one goal in its last two official matches, despite the fact that it has generated opportunities and has had much more presence in the opposite field.