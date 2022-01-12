01/12/2022 at 08:15 CET

He is called to be one of the proper names of 2022 and not only because of the goals he hopes to score, but also because of the decision he ends up making with his short-term future. Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina’s Serbian striker, has long been linked to the European giants and now with FC Barcelona as the new leading club in the equation.

Vlahovic came very close to leaving Italy last summer, with the Manchester City and the Atlético de Madrid Like the teams that were closer to the Balkan, but that did not end up reaching the high demands of the Italian squad, which seems to continue to rise. According to Betfair forecasts, its future could take a new turn in the coming months, or perhaps the days.

Vlahovic is a young forward who is already generating important numbers to be placed in the highest positions in the ranking of the best forwards in the world. His youth and growth margin, his current performance and his ability to play with his back make him an ideal signing for FC Barcelona, a club that seems to follow him not as a first course, but as an alternative to the complex and desired signing of Haaland.

For the first time all season, FC Barcelona falls within the predictions of Betfair bettors to the future of Vlahovic once possible arrivals such as Cavani or Morata have been frozen, profiles similar to the Serbian striker. That Vlahovic signs for the culé team before February 3 has an implicit 11% probability.

The Arsenal, on the prowl

The first club with options to sign Vlahovic if he opted for his departure is Arsenal. The English team has in mind a replacement for Aubameyang who seems to be living his last days at the Emirates Stadium after being stripped of the captaincy.

That Vlahovic signs for the Gunners in the winter market has a 29% of implicit probabilities, although a factor can put back the player according to Italian media. Arsenal was left out of Europe last season for the first time in more than 20 years and doubts about Arteta’s project generate less confidence that one of the fashionable forwards will decide on this option.

In summer it sounded a lot for Atlético

Atlético de Madrid also has doubts with its season and the rojiblanco club emerges after Arsenal as the second best positioned club to take over their services before February 3. Atlético suffers the worst start of the Simeone era in the League and according to Betfair’s forecasts that Vlahovic comes to the rescue and signs in the winter market has an implicit 14% probability.

More feasible than Haaland

All this context with Barcelona in the middle. Already in December it was reported that Dusan Vlahovic is a player who seduces Xavi and, although the price of the player is prohibitive right now, it is marked in red for the almost immediate future. According to the specialized website Transfermarkt, Vlahovic has a market value of 50 million euros.

Contract ends in 2023, so theoretically the Fiore will sell it, if not in the current winter market, it will be this summer. All pending a potential renovation. His way of convincing the player should have other tools. Of course, if it is confirmed that Haaland’s is an impossible dream, Vlahovic could appear on the Barça scene as a future possibility.