01/08/2022 at 10:36 CET

The midfielder owned by FC Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, has stopped at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season. After a gray passage through the Catalan capital, the player returns to the Premier League, where he hopes to shine again.

The Brazilian, who did not count for Xavi Hernández after his arrival from Al-Sadd, returns to British football, where he has exhibited his best level as a professional footballer: in a total of 152 Premier League games, he scored 41 goals and provided 37 assists.

The ex of the Liverpool lived precisely in Anfield his most buoyant stage: He played 201 official matches in which he registered 54 goals and 45 assists and was one of the most important names in the first steps of Jürgen Klopp at the head of the English team.

First of list in output operation

Coutinho has become the first transfer of the FC Barcelona winter market in what is an ambitious operation to comply with the salary limits imposed by LaLiga. The next to come out could be Umtiti or Luuk De Jong, who don’t count either.

The former Inter or Espanyol player is the most expensive signing in the club’s history, but your performance has been well below expectations. Valverde, Setién, Koeman and Xavi have been able to find a hole for him and the player leaves after 106 games, 25 goals and 14 assists.