01/11/2022

On at 12:06 CET

Betfair

The script twist in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career could not only remain in the Portuguese return to Old Trafford, but could have a new destiny with unpredictable consequences. Although it is not the first time that they have linked their destinations, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo has once again jumped on the table in Barcelona, ​​whom the Manchester United crisis leaves increasingly far from the Premier.

Information from Barcelona does not rule out that Jorge Mendes, his representative, puts Cristiano on the table in a negotiation with the Barça team. It is well known that the agent maintains a good relationship with Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany.

The culé team could take advantage of United’s sporting crisis coupled with an opportunity to add a Real Madrid legend to the club, with what that means. The Portuguese footballer would have already told his representative that he is tired and this whole earthquake has been faithfully reflected in Betfair’s forecasts.

Cristiano, with a contract with Manchester until 2023, has once again shown this season that his relationship with the goal has not waned and he continues to be one of the top European scorers, a profile that Xavi is looking for with several ‘9’ on the table. According to Betfair forecasts, that Cristiano Ronaldo ends up at FC Barcelona already has an implicit probability of 9.1%, something that had not been registered all season.

The difficult situation at Old Trafford

Right now that it continues until June in Manchester has an implicit probability of 90%, but it is surprising that the information uproar has generated the possibility of what would be a historic turn towards Barcelona. According to information collected by the ‘Daily Star’ last week, the Portuguese forward is not happy with the team’s performance and would not be interested in Rangnick continuing as coach..

But the bench would not be the only problem for Cristiano Ronaldo, as some teammates would be unhappy with his arrival and the acquired rights of the Portuguese. There are several who, according to British media, would see him as a negative figure.

In the past there were already leaks with the link culé of CR7. Already in August, the press pointed out that the Portuguese was offered to the Barça team, although from different spheres of the culé club they emphatically denied this possibility. However, the last, until now, to speak of that option was Toni Freixa. The former candidate for the presidency of the culé team was asked in November about a possible arrival of Cristiano at the Camp Nou, whose answer was that “if there is a moment to do this madness it is now … & rdquor;.

A favorable context

The situation of Barcelona in LaLiga as well as that of the Portuguese footballer himself, who returned to Manchester United this season but who would not be happy about the poor actions of his team, have once again put this possibility on the table. A failure is considered for Manchester United to be left without a title and even if it is added to be outside the top ten. This option is given an implicit probability of 2% on Betfair. Quite a historical debacle if it happens.

“The atmosphere is really bad in the dressing room and it seems that the team is going to have big problems in the future,” says an anonymous source in the information published by the British press and that points to players like Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly or Dean Henderson as some of the men who are frustrated by the treatment received by Rangnick.

Second top scorer candidate

According to Betfair’s predictions, and despite the fact that Cristiano is experiencing difficult times at Old Trafford, he has a 10% implicit probability of succeeding. Only Salah is ahead of him in predictions with a very low odds that give him high odds: 89%.