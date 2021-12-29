12/28/2021 at 18:57 CET

Betfair

FC Barcelona has already made the signing of Ferran Torres official, forward who, coming from Manchester City, has Barcelona excited about the interesting projection of the Valencian (21 years old and is already a regular actor of the elite) and because Barça’s bad moment needs enthusiasm with which to feed Barcelona’s hope.

With Torres they will have football arguments that they can join with those that other potential signings can contribute. In Betfair, for example, Aubameyang or Cavani appear as serious options for the culé market, with implicit probabilities of 22% or 73%, respectively. Whether or not more reinforcements arrive, with Torres Xavi’s squad will make an important leap.

Its progression in the last edition of the Champions League serves as a reference, the one that invites us to think that there can be an important prop with which to increase the offensive capacity culé. It happens that last season, Ferran served as one of Guardiola’s Manchester City boosters, especially in the early part of the season, when Pep used it as a false ‘9’ and the boy responded with numbers of ‘9’ pure.

Nothing new on the Santpedor coach’s roadmap. Ask Cesc or Messi. But returning to Torres, the boy had a brilliant debut in the highest continental competition. He scored in his first three games against Porto, Olympique de Marseille and Olympiacos. And that in the opening, against Porto he was not a starter. It took him 22 minutes to see the door. Thus, the Torres whirlwind was announced.

His goal winds consolidated him in the starting position, from which he made the other two goals. The fourth (and last) of the course in the Champions League saw him again in the group stage, when he helped to execute Olympique at the Etihad. After that lightning start, the gale abated. Or rather, he stayed on the bench. Because in the rest of the tour, blue Torres only played one more game. It was against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16. In the rest of the journey until the final he did not have a minute.

Statistics of killer

Despite this, his brilliant start allowed him to show off extraordinary numbers on the aggregate of the season. In fact, Mahrez was the City’s top scorer in the Champions League (four goals), but with the second best goals / minute ratio of the European runner-up: a goal every 90 minutes, only surpassed by Kun Agüero and his goal every 73 minutes. Curious that he can now inherit the Argentine’s number after his absence due to heart disease.

Ferran also achieved the second best hit percentage for the blues after Aguero himself. 50% of the shots he made between clubs ended in a goal. All thanks to a skill that was also noted in the auctions that were on target. Of his 13 shots, 62% were between clubs. An entire aiming exercise with which they rub their hands at the Camp Nou.