‘Gavi’ is, right now, one of the fashionable names in the world of soccer. It is not for less, seeing the magnificent irruption that it has had in FC Barcelona, ​​being one of the few positive news in these complicated moments that they are going through. At 17 years old, his pulse has not trembled nor has he accused the category jump, despite the fact that, until a few months ago, he played with Juvenil A.

Of course, he was already in dynamics with the subsidiary, with whom he played several games. According to the forecasts of Betfair, his great performances and the Barcelona crisis generate a list of teams for his possible exit. Ronald Koeman gave him the title and Xavi has confirmed it, and has responded based on great performances.

His class, his ability and his vision of the game are impressive, and have made him be compared to Andrés Iniesta himself. But that is accompanied by a great spirit of dedication, determination, and solidarity when defending. All those who have already been able to see him play have been captivated, among them, a Luis Enrique who did not hesitate when calling him to the senior Spanish team.

Luis Enrique’s bet

Something that made him get a lot of criticism, because the truth is that it only takes a few minutes at the highest level. And many believed that it was too much responsibility to make him debut against Italy, nothing more and nothing less than the current champion of the European Championship. But ‘Lucho’ did not shake his pulse, and not only did it give him the opportunity to be the youngest player to wear the ‘La Roja’ shirt, but he also did it as a starter. And with the number ‘9’.

According to Betfair forecasts, the club with the most options to sign Gavi, if he leaves Barcelona, ​​is Manchester City. That Gavi leaves the Camp Nou for the citizens has a 25% of implicit probabilities in the bets. It is the best valued alternative to the renovation of Gavi. That the youth squad will continue at Barcelona for the season has a 67% implicit probability on Betfair, the lowest odds of all.

A young man with veteran performances

What is clear is that Gavi did not feel the pressure at any time, and dedicated himself to doing what he does best: playing soccer. He gave a real display, and was one of the best in the UEFA Nations League. He silenced all those who thought he was not yet ready, and showed that Spanish football has a footballer for a while. The same as at the Camp Nou, where the fans are desperately looking for something to hold on to, after the departure of Leo Messi, and doubts about Ansu Fati’s knee.

PSG as a third option

On the list of Betfair bettors, PSG completes the podium. While waiting for the future of Mbappé to be resolved, Gavi could be one of the bombs in the summer market of 2022. If there is a club with a good economic level, it is the Parisian. That Gavi ends up in the Parc des Princes next season is paid at € 8 per euro wagered, the third lowest installment. Far away are other options such as Arsenal or Bayern

Where will Gavi play in the 2022-2023 season?

1.- FC Barcelona – 67% implicit probabilities

2.- Manchester City – 25% implied probability

3.- PSG – 12% implied probabilities

4.- Arsenal – 7% Implied Odds

5.- Bayern Munich – 6% implied odds

6.- Liverpool – 5% implied odds

7.- Juventus – 4% implied odds