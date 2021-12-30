12/30/2021 at 18:37 CET

The Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata, is one of the names that has sounded strongly to reinforce Xavi Hernández’s team in this winter market. As an important player in Luis Enrique’s Spain, the attacker stands out for his reading of the game and sacrifice.

The Spanish, who is on loan in Turin from Atlético de Madrid, He is a very questioned footballer for his scoring records, especially with the Spanish team. This season he has signed seven goals and three assists in 23 games. In the previous one, he signed a total of 20 between competitions, while in 2019/20 there were 16 and in 2018/19, a maximum of 15.

The ex of Real Madrid or Chelsea, among others, is being an important player for Allegri in the Italian team and Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona would score an average of around 17 goals per season, a record that would help the group, affected by offensive casualties.

A fixed for Luis Enrique

Morata is a striker who fights every ball and sacrifices himself for the benefit of the coral, something that he has shown in all his stages at the club level, but especially in the national team, where he has become indisputable for Luis Enrique despite harsh criticism.

The Madrilenian has made a total of 50 international appearances for Spain in which he has scored a total of 23 goals, some of them important as in the semifinals of the Eurocopa against Italy that forced the extension.