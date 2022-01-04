01/04/2022

On at 17:34 CET

Betfair

Xavi Hernández seems to have chosen the player he wants to be the offensive reference for FC Barcelona from this same winter market: Álvaro Morata. It is undoubtedly a surprising bet and if the striker were to land at the Camp Nou, a curious fact would occur at least since Morata would have played for the three great Spanish football teams: Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona.

According to Betfair forecasts, Barcelona is still one of the teams that moves the winter market the most and the implicit probability that Morata will end up at the Camp Nou reaches 83.3%. In the future probabilities of Morata it falls to 25% that it follows in Juve. It is the second best valued option by bettors, but very less with respect to his departure to the culé team.

Schuster, the pioneer

It is something very unusual, the fact of playing for Atlético, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and that only two footballers have played in the men’s category in the entire history of this sport: Bernd Schuster and Miquel Soler. The first to do so was the German who between 1980 and 1993 wore the three shirts. Schuster came to the league in 1980 from the hand of FC Barcelona where he stayed until 1988 and won 6 titles. Once his contract ended, he headed to the Santiago Bernabéu where he was part of the Quinta del Buitre lifting four titles.

After two seasons at Real Madrid in 1990 he signed for Atleti with which he raised two King’s Cups, one of them precisely at the Bernabéu against the whites and with a goal of his own. According to Betfair forecasts, a return from Morata to Atlético after his transfer to Juve has only a 17% probability, being the fourth most valued alternative in the predictions. Sevilla, who are looking for a forward pending United’s response to Martial, is positioned fifth, but already with 11% implicit probabilities.

Soler, the reverse path of Morata

Miquel Soler is the second player to defend all three shirts. He first played for FC Barcelona between 1988 and 1991, then he spent a season in the ranks of Atlético de Madrid and returned to the Camp Nou for another season.. In the 1995/1996 season he played for Real Madrid with whom he played 19 games since if he reached 20 they had to automatically renew him. In addition to the big three, Soler also went through the ranks of Olot, Espanyol, L’Hospitalet, Sevilla, Zaragoza and Mallorca where he hung up his boots in 2003.

Haaland or Morata?

Regarding the possible signing of Haaland or Morata, Laporta calls for prudence: “You will allow me not to talk about players, because I would be doing something that does not benefit us at all, which would be wrong. Talking about him would only increase his value. We work to reinforce the positions that the coach wants to reinforce and we are working on it. I’m not going to talk about specific players, we would be wrong & rdquor;, he assured in the presentation of Ferrán Torres.

He is also aware that many players have the goal of reaching the Barça team: “Barça is a reference, all the important players have him as a reference and we work to improve a squad that is undergoing reconstruction. We will soon see the resurgence of Barça at the sporting level. Economically we are on the right track & rdquor;, he sentenced.

What will Morata’s team be before February 3, 2022?

FC Barcelona odds – 83% probability Stays at Juventus – 25% Atlético de Madrid – 17% Sevilla – 11% Liverpool – 8%