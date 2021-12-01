12/01/2021 at 10:27 CET

Chelsea’s right-back, César Azpilicueta, is one of the names that sounds strongly in the culé sports direction to reinforce the team next season. The captain of the British team ends his contract on June 30, 2022 and would have already rejected the first renewal offer: as of January 1, he is in a position to negotiate with any club.

The Navarrese, who landed in London from Olympique Marseille in the summer of 2012, is one of the most important players for Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea scheme. His malleability as a winger and as a central defender, in addition to his transcendence as a team captain, elevate him among the figures with the most minutes since the arrival of the German..

The former CA Osasuna, however, has fallen into oblivion in the last month: up to five times he has not played a minute in the Premier League and only 19 in the last match of the UEFA Champions League. The refusal to sign the renewal would have condemned him to ostracism in the last meetings.

The dilemma of the right back

The name of César Azpilicueta marks Barça’s current agenda. Apparently, Sergiño Dest, Mingueza and Sergi Roberto convince the new coach of the team, Xavi Hernández, and the Navarrese would be one of the candidates to reinforce the right lane: He is a versatile player, with experience, knowledgeable about the competition and would arrive as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

The winger would come to reinforce the winger and always depending on the performance of Dani Alves. The Brazilian has signed until the end of the 2021/22 season, but it will not be available until January 1 for the Egarense coach: his level is unknown after terminating the contract with Sao Paulo last September.