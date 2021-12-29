12/29/2021 at 21:21 CET

Ferran Torres is already a FC Barcelona player and will be one of the great attractions for the Barça club in 2022 when official football returns. The challenges of Xavi’s team have an incentive in a footballer who was an express request of the new culé coach.

Against this background, Barcelona’s level rises and, above all, feeds Betfair’s predictions to be more positive after a year full of setbacks at the Camp Nou. Not only because of his contribution to Manchester City, but because we are talking about a player who has dazzled early in his career.

Barcelona can have in short tournaments, both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, two good examples to compare with the not so past successes of Ferran Torres. In short-term tournaments such as the U19 European Championship or the U17 World Cup, The Valencian led the 2000 generation of Spanish footballers and managed to be the best player of that U19 championship with Spain and another of the main forwards of the 2017 World Cup.

A list of titles in very few seasons

Despite his youth, in addition to standing out in two final phases with Spain in the lower categories, Ferran Torres won the Copa del Rey with Valencia in 2019, the Premier and the League Cup with City or has been runner-up in the last UEFA Nations League and Champions League. A specialist in standing out in championships with few games.

Something that is reflected in the optimism of Betfair’s forecasts. That Barcelona win the Copa del Rey has a 25% probability assigned to Betfair, which makes it the championship in which the bettors that the culé team achieves have the most faith. Only beaten by Real Madrid in the KO tournament with a 27% chance.

Gold generation

Ferran Torres became the hero of the Spanish U19 European team and also the best player of the tournament. It was in 2019 another good news for the lower categories of Valencia after Kang-in Lee was named Golden Ball of the U20 World Cup after losing the final.

With two goals in the final and a decisive penalty in the semi-final, Ferran showed the maturity and coolness of a veteran, despite his 19 years. The truth is that the footballer from Foios (Valencia) had 37 matches (1,749 minutes, 3 goals) of the highest level that he played that season with the Mestalla club..

Ferran became a Valencia first team player in January 2018 after standing out at the U17 World Cup in India (Spain was defeated by superlative England in the final 5-2). It was from there when Marcelino was dosing it and giving minutes little by little. The title with the U19 and his outstanding individual performance confirmed Valencia’s commitment to the player trained in the Paterna categories, standing out in all teams since he was a child.

Europa League?

“If they speak well of us, it is for something. We have shown it on the field by being the U-17 and U-19 European champions and the U-17 World runners-up, that not everyone can say that. I think we are one generation that has marked history “, explained the now Barcelona footballer. Ferran Torres stood out within the level of a generation of footballers, most born in 2000, with a lot of quality, although not all with the same opportunity to have minutes in the First Division.

According to Betfair’s predictions, that Barcelona win the Europa League is now the fifth option of all with a 10% implicit probability of success. Ferran was runner-up with City in the Champions League and aspires to redirect with his football a club that had not left the European Cup for more than two decades.