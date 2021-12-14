12/14/2021 at 10:49 CET

Marc del rio

Juventus has lost its hegemony in Italy. After nine years in a row achieving the “scudetto”, the Inter de Milan last year ended an admirable streak, and under the orders of Antonio Conte, they raised the title.

After dispensing as coach of Andrea Pirlo, Juventine club legend, The arrival of Massimiliano Allegri has not served to regain the ground lost in the national championship. While it is true that in Champions League the Turinese beat Chelsea and finished in the first position of their group, in Serie A the numbers are worrying and unbecoming of Juventus who dominated the competition with an iron fist: currently they are seventh with 28 points, and the leader of the table, Inter, is 12 points above.

Mino Raiola, to the rescue of Juventus

Aware of the need to reverse the situation, the offices of the Turin club work piecemeal probing possible reinforcements in the next transfer market, which opens on January 1, and Juventus has turned to an old acquaintance as is the players agent Mino Raiola.

Meeting Nedved-Raiola in an Italian restaurant

‘La Gazzetta’ publishes images of a meeting between Pavel Nedved, current vice president of the club, with the representative in an Italian “trattoria”. The relationship between the two goes back a long way, since in his playing stage, Nedved was represented by Raiola.

Matthijs de Ligt could leave Juventus

Currently, business meetings are already going one step further and the protagonists are the players that the agent has in nomic. From Juventus, specifically to three, as they are Matthijs de Ligt, Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini. Regarding the first, his future in the Juventine entity could be related to playing the next edition of the Champions League, something that today is not at all clear seeing the course of the season. In case of looking for a way out, there would be a “important fight” Among the most powerful clubs on the continent for trying to seize the services of the 22-year-old central defender.

Pogba, back home?

Despite the hypothetical starting movements, the Italian media also talks about possible incorporations that could come from the hand of Raiola, and one of the names that is on the table would be that of Paul Pogba, That contract ends next summer. Allegri longs for a physical midfielder, and Turin could be a good destination for the French footballer, whose future at United looks like a pipe dream.

Riccardo Calafiori, a possible reinforcement for the front

The lack of a goal is being another of the problems of Juventus, and one of the alternatives to remedy this lack of effectiveness could be to Riccardo Calafiori. At 19 years old, he is one of the attackers with the greatest projection in Italian football, but his current club is the Rome, and with Jose Mourinho in command, it seems like a really complicated operation to carry out.