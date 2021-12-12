12/12/2021 at 19:17 CET

FC Barcelona players, Nico González and Ez Abde, were the main protagonists in the tie (2-2) in the visit to El Sadar that leaves the team especially touched in LaLiga. In the framework of the youngest team in the championship, it is the first time that two Barça players under the age of 20 have seen the door in the same match in the 21st century.

1 – It is the first time in the 21st century that two @FCBarcelona_es players under the age of 20 (Nico and Abde) have scored in the same LaLiga match. Generation. pic.twitter.com/6F5FvWNv4K – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 12, 2021

The two Catalans, who are part of Xavi Hernández’s plans and continue to grow by leaps and bounds game by game, allowed Barcelona to add a point that is totally insufficient: they add a total of 24 in 16 days and fall to eighth place after the victory of Valencia.

The Catalan team has a mean age of 25.8 years, the lowest together with Valencia (25.8) and Real Sociedad (26), and has players with great projection such as Eric Garcia (20), Ronald Araujo (22), Pedri (19), Gavi (17), Nico (19), Ansu Fati (19), Ez Abde (19) or Yusuf Demir (18).

Barcelona continues adrift

The team now led by Xavi Hernández continues without carburetting. After being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League with another blushing win against Bayern, the team once again lost points in LaLiga against a combative Osasuna: Barcelona have added one point from the last six and remain out of the European positions.

After the departure of Leo Messi and an unprecedented sporting and economic crisis, Barcelona are experiencing a critical situation: they march into no man’s land in LaLiga and have fallen to the Europa League since the Champions League after falling at the hands of Bayern and Benfica, who will be in the round of 16 of the 2021/22 edition.