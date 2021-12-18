12/18/2021 at 8:42 PM CET

The FC Barcelona midfielder, Gavi, has become the fourth player born in 2000 to see the door this 2021/22 season with the first team. After Ansu Fati (3), Nico González (2) and Ez Abde (1), the player continues to reveal himself as one of La Masia’s greatest talents.

4 – Gavi 🇪🇸 is the fourth player born in 2000 or later to score for @FCBarcelona_es in @LaLiga this season, after Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 (3), Nico González 🇪🇸 (1) and Ez Abde 🇲🇦 (1 ), record of any team in the competition on 21/22. Premiere. pic.twitter.com/1zh5c4Mc6a – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2021

The Sevillian, who Luis Enrique’s call for the international team has also been won, he scored his first goal as a professional player and did it with a work of art: he got rid of his pair with a great technical gesture, drove to the balcony of the area and beat the goalkeeper with a hard cross shot.

The canterano is one of the names that most excites the fanatic culé along with others who are assuming gallons like Ansu Fati or Nico Gonzalez. So far he has played a total of 21 games with the first team: 15 in LaLiga and another six in the Champions League.

The youngest team in LaLiga

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona goes through a transition period after the departure of Leo Messi and an unprecedented economic and sports crisis. It is no coincidence that it is the youngest team in LaLiga: with an average of 25.5 years, it surpasses Valencia (25.8) and Real Sociedad (26).

The Barça team is being supported by the youngest of the squad in this section of the season: Eric Garcia (20), Gavi (17) or Nico González (19), in addition to the injured Ansu Fati (18) and Pedri (19), are the future of the team in the next decade.