UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi says that not the entire cryptocurrency industry should be eligible for compensation.

As with all high-risk speculative investments. They need to make sure they understand what they are investing in, the risks associated with the investment, and the regulatory protections in place. ‘

Specifically, the FCA wants to prohibit crypto investors from accessing government compensation. In case of cryptocurrency scams.

“Cryptocurrencies have been used in criminal activities. And investors who take care of them must be prepared to lose all their money.

Ultimately, Nikhil Rathi made the comments on December 8, 2021, during the Treasury Commission hearing, when British MPs pointed out, that the purchase of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should not be considered an investment.

In particular, Nikhil Rathi responded: “Personally, I suggest simply saying that anything related to cryptocurrency should not be eligible for compensation so that consumers know when they invest.”

Nikhil Rathi: “Do not compensate investors for crypto losses”

Ultimately, Nikhil Rathi, 42, took over the reins of the FCA last year. And, he has been very cautious in the cryptocurrency industry.

“Investment losses related to cryptocurrencies should not be eligible for compensation schemes. Since the sector can help spread serious crime.

In fact, Nikhil Rathi said that it was necessary to draw some pretty clear lines, around the FCA Financial Services Compensation Scheme, or FSCS. When it comes to individual cryptocurrency investors.

In other words, Nikhil Rathi refers to the FSCS, which pays compensation to consumers when certain authorized financial institutions are unable to deal with claims against them. For example, in the case of bankruptcies, criminal schemes or breach of insurance contracts.

“They have been a vector for serious organized crime and money laundering. So anyone who invests in them must be ready to lose all their money. “

By the way, he clarified: “I would suggest that we just say, that anything related to cryptocurrencies, should not be entitled to compensation. That consumers are clear, when they are investing.

FCA warns Crypto exchanges

Likewise, the FCA has seen an increase in requests from Crypto Exchange. But Nikhil Rathi indicated that many were below average. What has caused a high percentage to be withdrawn or rejected.

“Allowing a non-compliant company to enter the market can cause major problems down the road.”

Similarly, Nikhil Rathi warned those seeking authorization that they will face increased scrutiny.

“We are in a world where we are putting more determination in the system. We are going through a profound and far-reaching change.

That said, it’s no news that the UK is getting picky when it comes to how the financial markets that trade cryptocurrency work.

