The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is conducting preliminary talks to make some Stablecoins eligible for coverage. That is, studying deposit insurance for Stablecoins.

Specifically, all of this comes amid the possible regulation of Stablecoins in the United States.

What is the FDIC?

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is a government agency designed to protect consumers and the United States financial system. The FDIC is best known for deposit insurance, which helps clients avoid losses when a bank fails.

The FDIC was created by the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933. Its goal was to prevent bank failures during the Great Depression.

Equally important, the Banking Act of 1935, known as the Glass-Steagall, designated the FDIC as an official government agency. Since then, the FDIC notes that “no depositor has lost a single penny of insured funds as a result of bankruptcy.”

The issuance of the Stablecoins

Ultimately, according to sources, the FDIC is also looking at what regular direct deposit insurance would look like for banks wanting to issue Stablecoins.

“This is all part of a process. By which they are trying to bring Stablecoins into the banking system in a responsible way.

Furthermore, the source added: “It depends on what the Stablecoins backs up. If it is backed by reserves in the Federal Reserve for cash, then I think it is simply arguing that it is a deposit. If it is backed by the Treasury, I think it will be difficult for you to treat it as a deposit. ‘

In this regard, Todd Phillips, formerly a lawyer for the FDIC, said: “The FDIC is probably analyzing whether Stablecoins can count as deposits. Or if the ownership of a Stablecoin is a deposit with the issuer of the Stablecoin.

Similarly, Todd Phillips noted, “One thing to remember is that each person has only $ 250,000 insurance. Therefore, the Stablecoin issuer would have to keep track of who is the current holder of their Stablecoin and how many they own.

«The FDIC has a primary mission which is to guarantee the security of the Deposit Insurance Fund, the DIF. If the FDIC were to insure a stablecoin, that insurance would come out of the DIF and the FDIC would want to be very sure that they have a legal basis and that whatever they do will not put the DIF at risk. “

As a fun fact, the approval of the majority of the directors of the FDIC (who are 4) is needed. To sign a new regulation.

Bank-like regulations

Also, earlier this week, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) it indicated that the Biden administration would subject the issuers of Stablecoins to regulations similar to those of banks.

As a fun fact, Stablecoins USDT and USDC have recently come under scrutiny. Since they have been asked questions about their endorsement.

I close with this phrase from Henry Ford: “The only real security a man can have in this world is his reserve of knowledge, experience and ability.”

