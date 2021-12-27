

Authorities identified the lieutenant as 53-year-old Joseph Maiello.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

NYPD reported finding the lifeless body of an FDNY lieutenant Sunday morning at a fire station located on Staten Island.

The lieutenant identified as Joseph Maiello, 53, was found dead at 875 Jewett Avenue in Castleton Corners, the FDNY reported.

This morning the FDNY tragically lost Lt. Joe Maiello of E163. Joe was an active member of the department who was working when he passed away in quarters, during his tour. He was promoted to LT from L148 where he served as a firefighter and company delegate for many years. pic.twitter.com/HkAk4Q4htK – FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) December 26, 2021

For the moment, the New York police reported that while Maiello’s death is believed to have been due to natural causes, the head of the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the reasons for his death.

Among those who mourned the loss of Maiello, was added the president of the FDNY union, James McCarthy, who through a statement sent condolences to his relatives.

“Uniformed Fire Officers Association mourns the tragic and unexpected death of FDNY Lt. Joe Maiello, who passed away this morning while on duty, ”McCarthy said in the statement.

“We express our deepest condolences and condolences to his loved ones during this heartbreaking time, just one day after the Christmas break,” the statement continues.

Maiello was a member of the FDNY for 21 years and was promoted to lieutenant last year. “The department is saddened by the loss and we are here to support the officer’s family at this time“Said an FDNY spokesperson.

The Twitter account related to the New York Fire Department, @nycfirewire, congratulated Maiello in 2020 for his years of work and highlighted for his promotion to lieutenant, highlighting their work at the station.

Ladder 148 spending the last 24 with FF Joseph Maiello who is being promoted to Lieutenant. Joe made 20 years in December, spending most of his career there since coming out of probie school. Congrats Joe! pic.twitter.com/36wE3CT9Nd— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) February 21, 2020

With information from the New York Post

