The hoaxes are intoxicating the Premier and consequently triggering the shoots. Almost twenty percent of gamers are reluctant to get vaccinated. The cause, the information that reaches them where adverse reactions to inoculation are exposed.

The disturbing information came from a website that claimed to have conducted an investigation of young athletes who had significant medical problems in 2021 after receiving one or more Covid vaccines. The report listed up to nineteen athletes, most in the United States, who had allegedly experienced heart attacks after being vaccinated and some of them were reported to have been fatal.

The information was shared with athletes, family and friends. But there were those who decided to contrast it and it was soon realized that it contained many falsehoods. For example, Hank aaron, the Hall of Fame baseball player, who had died in January. It was true, but he was 86 years old. Another name on the list, a former NBA, was 64 years old.

But that didn’t matter. Neither did the fact that the report was later and thoroughly discredited and achieved its goal of making soccer players question whether they should be vaccinated. The damage, at least in the opinion of medical experts, was already done.

Six of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled to be played last weekend had to be postponed due to Covid outbreaks. One of those matches was canceled because several unvaccinated players isolated themselves, as required by British law, after being identified as close contacts of a confirmed case.

Serie A, as a model, has vaccinated 98 percent of its players. In France, it is 95 percent, and in Germany 94 percent, figures on par with the NFL, NBA and NHL. While in Spain, 97 percent of the players were fully vaccinated. The comparison with England, where only 77 per cent of players have received two shots, leaves it in a bad place.

Concern about possible side effects has become widespread. And the cases of Christian eriksen, the Danish midfielder who collapsed at last summer’s Euro Cup, and Sergio Aguero, the Barcelona forward who has just retired, has fueled suspicions of vaccines among some players.

Some members of the clubs’ medical staff believe the toxic reports have been encouraged by a handful of retired players, including the former England midfielder. Matt Le Tissier Y Trevor sinclair.

According to reports in The Times, several gamers have raised concerns that the vaccine may lower their sperm count, and several doctors revealed that they had faced questions about links to declining virility, especially after the musician Nicki minaj tweeted that a family friend had suffered “swollen testicles” as a result of the vaccine. (Both theories are unfounded).

Some players have also noted that it was considered safe for them to return to work last year, before the vaccines were developed, and that they did not appreciate that they are now being told to get vaccinated to continue playing.

In some cases there is an ideological refusal to receive the injection. There are players who as healthy young men believe that they will not suffer even if they contract the virus and therefore do not need to take any risks that may or may not be in a vaccine.