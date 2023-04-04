features, prices and everything you need to know about the portable console

Asus released over the weekend the Asus ROG Ally, its portable console to gain space in the market. The announcement was made last Saturday, April 1, the day of jokes for the Anglo-Saxons. However, this device is quite a reality.

It is considered as direct competition from Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, defining itself as a “platform for portable PC games”.

The Asus ROG Ally stands out for its 7-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD screen, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 500 nits.

Partnering with AMD they co-developed a custom processor, with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics. “It’s about twice the performance of the Steam Deck,” as quoted by the Liliputing portal to the company, as well as quieter.

It has two fans inside the case, to help keep the system cool. In addition, it highlights its M.2 2230 SSD, replaceable by the user.

More elements of the new Asus ROG Ally portable console

Among other details, they are obvious:

A headphone jack.

microSD card reader.

Fingerprint sensor.

Asus ROG XG connection port, used to connect the computer to an external Asus ROG XG Mobile GPU, with a PCle x8 interface.

Working with Windows 11 pre-installed, it supports more PC games out of the box. “But it also,” according to Liliputing, “means that instead of a full OS designed for gaming on a small screen, you basically have a desktop OS with a custom version of the Asus ROG Armory Crate app.”

Asus ROG Ally Handheld Console

This is for adjusting system settings and launching games.

And the price? In accordance with Nintendos, the 512GB version costs $649, while the 1TB version costs $899.

The Asus ROG Ally will be on sale in the fall of 2023, although there is no specific date yet.