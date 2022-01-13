Yesterday Jerome Powell, president of the United States Federal Reserve (FED), assured that in the coming weeks the agency will publish a report on cryptocurrencies. What will that report contain?

The mystery of crypto FED report

While addressing Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, Powell assured that the Fed’s report on digital currencies was not on point. However, it would still be published in the coming weeks.

The news took the crypto community by surprise since initially this report was scheduled to be published in September 2021, but was delayed several times. So the question is: Why now?

In fact, Powell cited “changes in monetary policy” as part of the reason for the delay in publishing the crypto report.

And while it’s not quite finished, “it’s going to be more of an exercise in asking questions and seeking input from the public rather than taking a lot of positions on various issues,” Powell explained. Even when the Fed has already made some assumptions.

In this way, the FED report is expected to include aspects about a central bank digital currency, or CBDC. An interesting aspect is that, during the hearing, Senator Pat Toomey asked Powell if a CBDC could coexist with “well-regulated and signed-issued crypto stablecoins.” Before the question, the president of the FED responded with an absolute negative.

Is a CBDC coming up for the United States?

Considering that the report is expected to include something concerning CBDC, the crypto community is beginning to wonder if the US is ready to launch such a coin.

On the same day as Powell’s testimony, Tom Emmer hinted on Twitter that he would introduce new legislation regarding digital currency.

New digital currency legislation coming soon👀 – Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) January 11, 2022

However, we must not rush into the facts. The reality is, in the past, Powell suggested there was no rush to launch a digital dollar. Yes, even as countries like China made progress in developing their own CBDCs.

