

The vaccination requirement for businesses was issued Thursday by Biden.

Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / Pool / . / .

A federal appeals court in the United States issued this Saturday the temporary suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for companies with more than 100 employees, a regulation that was issued by the Joe Biden government.

The ruling by the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals came after numerous Republican biased states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which will take effect on January 4, . reported.

This suspension comes two days after the Biden administration released this rule, which was subject to legal action by Republican governors and others, who said the authority of the government was exceeded.

The requirement promoted by Joe Biden on Thursday was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the United States (OSHA), being a rule applied to 84.2 million workers in 1.9 private sector employers.

The court order issued this Saturday comes in response to a joint request from several companies, advocacy groups and the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah, while other states went to other US circuits.

The two-page order also directs the Biden administration to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the rule with a deadline until Monday at 5:00 p.m.

The mandate of the OSHA specifies that workers in large companies must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a deadline of January 4, and employees who refuse will be required to wear face masks and get tested weekly.

In addition, OSHA contemplates that companies that do not follow this regulation must face multiple fines that are around $ 14,000 dollars, indicated Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra.

You may also like:

• The president demands OSHA to reinforce safety measures at work

• COVID: Biden’s vaccination mandate divides companies, some applaud and others worry

• COVID: companies will sue Biden for the mandatory vaccine for employers over 100 workers