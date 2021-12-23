

MIAMI, Florida – A federal court has rejected a preliminary request for the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to expedite work permit renewals for asylum seekers, putting thousands of them at risk of losing, according to the plaintiffs, their jobs.

This Wednesday a judge from the Northern District of California denied the request related to the case Tony N. against USCIS on the “Extreme delays” from this federal agency and refused to order you to process work permit renewal applications within 180-day automatic extension of employment authorization.

The demand seeks require USCIS to “timely process” the work permit renewals for asylum seekers who need such authorization to maintain or resume their employment while they await the adjudication of their asylum applications.

The plaintiffs – the American Immigration Council, the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP) and Lakin & Wille – allege that USCIS has delayed the renewal of this type of work authorization “to eleven months or more.”

And all while The United States Faces a Widespread Shortage of Workers at the national level.

Emma Winger, a staff attorney for the American Immigration Council, lamented a court decision that leaves “so many people out of jobs that they need to support themselves and their families.”

Despite this, he urged USCIS to promptly process work permit renewals for asylum seekers.

One of those affected is Dayana Vera de Aponte, a member of the Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Defense Project and plaintiff in the case.

Vera de Aponte explained that it has been more than a month since she lost her job, a period that Judge Maxine M. Chesney found to be “relatively short”, although for the asylum seeker it undoubtedly has an “impact” on her family.

“We are not only losing payments and borrowing money from friends and family, but we are anxious and depressed, and we have no idea how long this period of unemployment will last,” he said.

Zachary Manfredi, ASAP’s chief litigation officer, put “hundreds, if not thousands” of his organization’s members who will lose their jobs as a result of the court’s decision not to take preliminary action.

Manfredi stressed that the Government has the authority to extend these work permits and said he trusts that the Administration will realize the “crisis that its delays” have created for asylum seekers.

