FedEx received its first 5 out of an order for 500 BrightDrop electric light commercial vehicles, the new electricity delivery and logistics business of General Motors (GM).

Introducing these zero-emission electric trucks is an important part of the company’s goal of make your global operations carbon neutral by 2040.

“The delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600s is a historic moment, born out of the spirit of collaboration between two leading US companies,” said Mitch Jackson, FedEx director of sustainability. “At FedEx, transforming our collection and delivery fleet into electric vehicles is essential to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals announced earlier this year. “

FedEx has set a goal of operating an all-electric, zero-emission global pickup and delivery fleet by 2040. So it plans to have the 50% of electric vehicles in its fleet by 2025, and increase it to 100% by 2030.

This electric van is powered by the Ultium battery platform and is specifically designed for the delivery of goods and services without polluting, the vehicle offers more than 600 cubic feet of area to transport products and has a estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge.

“The EV600 combines the best attributes of a traditional pickup and stepper truck in one vehicle, with driver safety, comfort and convenience in mind,” said Katz. “Too It is the fastest vehicle built, from concept to market, in the history of GM “.

For his part, Travis Katz, President and CEO of BrightDrop, commented: “FedEx has ambitious sustainability goals, and the speed with which we brought the first BrightDrop electric vehicles to market shows how the private sector can innovate and help provide solutions for some of our biggest climate and emissions challenges. “

These first EV600s were delivered to the FedEx Express facility in Inglewood, California, where they will be housed and operated. The delivery company is also building a charging infrastructure throughout its network of facilities, including the 500 charging stations you have already installed in California.

You may also like:

FedEx Says It Will Be Able To Deliver On Holiday Shipments Despite Not Having Enough Workers

FedEx wants to hire 90,000 people to handle year-end sales

How a FedEx Driver Surprised a Boy She Always Watched Playing While on the Road