12/03/2021 at 11:00 CET

A diet rich in prebiotic and probiotic foods can reduce disorders related to alcohol addiction, since it helps to keep the microbiota healthy, that is, the set of bacteria present in the digestive system, according to a study by the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona.

The study, published in the journal “Frontiers in Nutrition”, has managed to establish a direct relationship between the bacteria that live in the intestine, the brain and addictive behaviors.

To reach this conclusion, researchers have fed a group of mice a symbiotic-based diet, that is, a mixture of prebiotics and probiotics that stimulates the growth of beneficial bacteria in your intestine, and to another group with a conventional diet.

A few weeks later, all the animals were subjected to an intermittent exposure to alcohol for twenty days, alternating the consumption of alcohol with that of symbiotic or water, depending on the group that the mice belonged to.

At the end of this period, the researchers interrupted the alcohol supply for seven days to test whether the mice suffered relapses in drinking.

After the whole process, the results showed that animals that had received prebiotic and probiotic foods in their diet showed fewer relapses and minor escalations in the return to alcohol consumption compared to the control group.

This work has been carried out by the Research Group in Integrated Pharmacology and Systems Neuroscience of the Hospital del Mar Institute for Medical Research (IMIM-Hospital de Mar) and the CIBER of Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition (CIBEROBN), thanks to the financing of the National Plan on Drugs of the Ministry of Health.

As explained by the IMIM researcher and main author of the work, Patricia robledo, “The implementation of a diet rich in symbiotics can prevent addictive behavior related to chronic alcohol consumption, since its intake produces changes in the intestinal microbiota and in certain neurotransmitters in the brain & rdquor ;.

The study, according to its authors, has shown that there is a two-way communication between the gut microbiota and the brain that can prevent disorders related to alcohol use.

In addition, the researchers also took the opportunity to study other effects caused by alcohol, such as behavior or the propensity to suffer from mental problems.

To do this, they subjected the laboratory mice to behavioral studies to measure mood disturbances associated with alcohol addiction, and they found that, although females tended to suffer from depression, anxiety and memory problems, those who had received a symbiotic diet were less prone to these problems.

The study has also shown that the levels of serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain of the animals were susceptible to the state of the gut microbiota, and varied between the groups of mice.

Thus, according to the researcher Neus pizarro, also the author of the work, “modulating the intestinal microbiota can affect addictive behavior and not only the physical effects that excess alcohol can have”.

According to Pizarro, with this diet they have managed to reduce the adverse effects of alcohol on the composition of the intestinal microbiota in mice and thus avoid its impact on the brain.

However, the researchers caution that maintaining a diet rich in prebiotics and probiotics it is not a “magic pill” against the possibility of suffering addictive behavior, since alcohol consumption causes an imbalance in the microorganisms that live in the intestine.

“If we modulate the intestinal microbiota, the changes can be seen reflected at the brain level in the medium and long term, but in no case can the symbiotic be considered a kind of morning-after pill for addictive behaviors”, has pointed out the coordinator of the group of research, Rafael de la Torre.