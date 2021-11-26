It was the morning of November 29 when the world woke up with the tragic news of the death of Octavio Ocaña, the actor who for 16 years gave life to the tender boy from “Necinos”, “Benito Rivers”.

Both actors and fans expressed the surprise that the news had generated, since the actor was 22 years old and had not long since he had returned to the role that gave him fame since he was a child.

It will be next Sunday, November 28, when the new season of the comedy program will be released without Octavio, and his colleagues have assured that a respectful tribute will be made.

Through social networks, several versions of the actor’s death have circulated, from murder, suicide and even addictions as the reasons for the death of “Benito Rivers”.

According to the report of the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, Octavio died after accidentally shooting himself in the head during a persecution in Cuautitlán Izcalli.

The actor died at the age of 22. Photo: IG / neighborsoficial.

The actor’s family has not been happy with the version given by the authorities, and on more than one occasion, Octavio Pérez has shared that he will go to the last consequences to find out the truth.

It is worth mentioning that the actor died at the age of 22, and therefore had not left a will, but the version has come out through the web that there is a letter left by the actor to make his last wish known.

Coincidence or hunch?

The actor is survived by his parents, sisters and his fiancee Nerea Godínez, who has given much to talk about throughout this month, as none have been satisfied with the version of the prosecution.

According to youtuber Dael Quiroz, he confessed through his channel “ArguenteTV” that Ocaña would have written his last will, as well as the person who will keep his fortune.

It should be noted that Octavio began working since he was five years old, in addition to his football career and his university studies, so the youtuber commented that his fortune amounts to a million dollars.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that Octavio came to foresee his fatal destiny, for which he left a letter, without official validity, in which he indicates that his fortune will pass into the hands of Nerea Godínez’s son, whom he loved as if it were his.

Nerea shared that they were a family. Photo: IG / nerea.gogo

According to what was told by Dael Quiroz, the document also stipulates that two properties would be bought that would be in the name of Nerea’s child, and she would be the one who would manage his estate until the child reaches the age of majority.

Through social networks, both Nerea and Octavio always shared what the relationship was like between them, and even her son called the star “Papa Tavo”.

So far, neither the actor’s family nor Nerea herself have given any statement in this regard, as she ended up closing her social networks thanks to the harassment and bullying of which she has been a victim in the last month.

The young woman has been harshly attacked as the person responsible for Octavio’s death. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

Since the actor’s death, the young woman has been identified as the culprit of the actor’s death, as it was said that Octavio had already been intoxicated for three days and several Internet users say that it was because she ended up with him.

It should be remembered that the young woman was the first person to learn of Ocaña’s death because she said that she was passing “by chance” at the scene of the accident, and she immediately recognized the truck.

Media pressure and continuous harassment from social network users forced the young woman to close her profiles and decide to continue her duel outside of them.

Media pressure has forced the young woman to leave the networks. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

