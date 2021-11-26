11/26/2021 at 18:00 CET

.

Feliciano lopez, 40, with four Davis Cups in his history, this Friday gave Spain the best possible debut in the 2021 finals: a victory in two sets against the Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz, 6-3 and 6-3.

The 1-0 was finally good news for the Spanish team, which on Tuesday lost due to injury to Roberto Bautista and on Thursday for coronavirus to Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, and that he no longer had Rafael Nadal.

Circumstances placed Feliciano in the role of opening the defense of the title won in Madrid in 2019. Mission accomplished for the man from Toledo, who put a stop to the desire of Roberto Quiroz, 291 from the ATP and eleven years younger and who with his forehand blow gave us hope to the Ecuadorians who shouted ‘yes, you can’ from the stands of the Madrid Arena.

The two lefties decided to take the maximum risk from the beginning; the Spanish, to shorten the points and impose as soon as possible his superiority in the network, also thinking that a while later he would have to play the doubles; that of Guayaquil, to make up for the difference in ranking and experience

The duel therefore alternated blows of great beauty with clear errors. Quiroz looked around the corners and tried to move López, whom he passed in several of his forays into the network. But the Spanish grew in security and gave the final acceleration in the last two games, with his rival already without resources.

Then spanish Pablo Carreño will face the Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez, in the duel between the two number one of the teams. For doubles, they are initially designated Marcel granollers and Feliciano lopez against Gonzalo escobar and Diego Hidalgo.

Russia completes group A of this Davis. If Ecuador qualifies for the quarterfinals – it must be first or one of the two best seconds to do so – it will equal its best historical participation, that of 1985.