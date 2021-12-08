12/08/2021 at 3:34 PM CET

.

The Alicante Felipe Orts, current champion of Spain, and the French Olivia onesti they met the predictions and prevailed with total authority in the 45th edition of the Elorrio (Bizkaia) International Cyclo-cross held on a spectacular completely muddy circuit.

In male category, Orts, who returned to the national calendar after more than a month of touring Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Luxembourg to compete in World Cup and Super Prestige races, won with a 2.03 advantage over David van der Poel and 2.19 on the also Dutch Luke verburg.

The runner from Villajoyosa imposed a strong rhythm practically from the first pedal stroke that he initially tried to follow Verburg before dropping nine seconds off the first of six steps across the finish line with the largest of the Van der poel to eleven seconds.

In the second round Orts increased the rent to 34 seconds on the two runners from the Netherlands, who were already running together, and from there until the end he maintained his monologue on the quagmire of the Biscayan route with a Van der poel who overtook his compatriot maintaining second place until the end.Ismael Esteban, Kevin Suárez, Mario Junquera, Miguel Sánchez, the ‘rutero’ Gorka Izagirre, Gonzalo Inguanzo, Jonathan Lastra and Ion Izagirre they completed the first ten positions of the test.

The female race was also clearly dominated by Onesti with the Asturian Lucia Gonzalez in second position, always far from the French runner from 48 seconds behind with them for the first time through the finish line until the final 1.33. The French completed the podium Amelie labeque, at 2.21.

The belgian Joyce vanderbeken was fourth, the Asturian and leader of the Spanish Cup Aida nuño fifth in a career in which he went from low to high, while Sara Cueto, Alicia González, Olatz Odriozola, Blanca Valles and Maria Modenes, first junior, closed the ‘top 10’.

