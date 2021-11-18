11/17/2021 at 8:16 PM CET

The Brazilian central defender of Atlético de Madrid Felipe Monteiro will have to comply two games of suspension for being sent off in the last Champions League game against English Liverpool, so he will not be available in the two duels that his team has left in the group stage: against Italian Milan, against whom his French teammate Antoine Griezmann will not be, and Portuguese Porto.

Felipe, sent off for cutting a counterattack by Senegalese striker Sadio Mané half an hour into the duel in Liverpool (2-0), It will be the second penalty for the rojiblanco team, who has learned this Wednesday that Griezmann’s dangerous play action in the previous duel against the English was punished with two games, the one he already fulfilled at Anfield Road and the next one against Milan.

There will also be two sanction matches for Felipe, so it sHe would only return to competition if Atlético get a place in the round of 16. Currently, the rojiblanco team is third in the group with 4 points, one less than Porto, against whom the pass will be played on the last day at Do Dragao, as long as they do not lose to Milan and the Portuguese win over Liverpool, which that would eliminate the Spanish team.

The Madrid club recovers for the next day, next November 24 at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic, who had missed the first four games due to his expulsion and protests in the last game of the previous edition, the return of Round of 16 against English Chelsea.

What’s more, the rojiblanco team has three players who will be penalized if they receive a yellow card, since they have two cautions: the Portuguese striker Joao Félix, the Uruguayan attacker Luis Suárez and the Central African midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.