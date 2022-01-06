01/06/2022 at 09:16 CET

.

Philip VI preside this Thursday in the Royal Palace of Madrid the traditional Military Easter ceremony accompanied by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in an event that highlights the task that the Armed Forces have carried out in the last year in the face of emergencies such as the La Palma volcano, the Filomena storm or the vaccination process.

Queen Letizia, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the Chief of Defense Staff (Jemad), Teodoro López Calderón, and the commanders of the three Armies and the Civil Guard.

Like last year, there is going to be a smaller number of attendees and not everyone will witness the act in the Throne Room, where only the authorities and the 16 military and civil guards will be decorated by the king.

The rest of the guests will follow him through a screen from the Hall of Columns once they have participated in the salute to the kings.

After the delivery of the awards and the speeches by Robles and the Head of State, the ceremony will conclude, since there will be no Spanish wine after the reception.

The ceremony is marked by the different missions aimed at helping citizens in which the three Armies and the Military Emergency Unit have participated (UME) during this year, which have continued the work they carried out in 2020 in the so-called Balmis operation in the first months of the pandemic.

The collaboration provided during the Filomena storm last January, in the La Palma volcano emergency, in the repatriation of Afghan collaborators and in the vaccination process against covid-19 are some of the aspects that, predictably, Felipe VI and Robles will stand out in their words.

The Military Easter coincides with the participation of more than a thousand military personnel, distributed in 150 mobile teams, in the operation to reinforce the vaccines in thirteen autonomous communities, as well as in Ceuta and Melilla, which are added to the 1,500 trackers to detect COVID positives and close contacts.

It is also foreseeable that both the King and the Minister of Defense will mention the NATO summit that Spain will organize on June 29 and 30 of this year on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its entry into the organization.

Like other years, there will be recognition of the work carried out by the military deployed in the 16 peacekeeping missions in which Spain participates abroad with about 2,400 troops, as well as the work that was done for almost 20 years in Afghanistan.