11/22/2021 at 8:43 PM CET

Arnau montserrat

There are footballers who are surrounded by a different aura. They fall on their feet from minute one as they enter the pitch and leave the club’s fans in love. This is the case of Felix Afena Gyan. Write down his name. He is the new darling of José Mourinho and Roma. The ‘special one’ of the Portuguese coach.

At just 18 years old, he has half of Rome at his feet. Born in Ghana on January 23, 2003, Gyan scored a double that meant the victory of Roma in Genoa. He alone was in charge of ruining Shevchenko’s debut on the rossoblu bench. He came out in the final stages of the game but did not need more.

In 82 ‘he opened the can of a match that was condemned to finish 0-0. Kisses to the shield and infernal ‘sprint’ to hug Mourinho, his great supporter. Moments later, a shot from 30 meters and a close match. ‘Mou’ revealed at a press conference that He had promised her new shoes worth 800 euros. A promise that he has kept today.

I’m extremely delighted. Grateful to Mister #JoseMourinho @ASRomaEN 💛❤ pic.twitter.com/SPuRpZlpjo – Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ ohenegyanfelix9) November 22, 2021

Felix Afena Gyan became the first player born after 2003 to score a goal in Serie A, the first player born after 2003 to score a double in the five major leagues and the youngest player to score a double. with the Roma shirt since 1994. Almost nothing.

As a curiosity, the Ghanaian striker, according to the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, became a Roma fan from the historic comeback that the capital’s team achieved in the quarterfinals of the 2017/2018 Champions League against Barça.

In football terms, that is how Mourinho defines him, he is a player who does not shine especially with his technique with the ball but who has the goal between his eyebrows. ‘Mou’ caught him in the training that the Ghanaian player was carrying out with the Roma affiliate. The club made an effort for him by occupying one of the extra-community places. De Sanctis and Oliver Arthur were the key men to land in the Italian capital. They have a reason to be hopeful for the future.