12/08/2021 at 11:41 CET

Danke Felix! The German referee Felix brych on Tuesday put the end to his international career after the Real Madrid – Inter Milan, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

At 46 years old, Brych says goodbye to arbitration on December 31, having been crowned the best collegiate of 2021 by the IFFHS, and after 85 Champions League games behind him, plus another 15 from the Europa League.

Present in international tournaments of caliber such as World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, Euro 2016 and 2020 or the London Olympic Games, the German was already elected the best referee in 2017, the best world referee of the decade 2011-2020 and the 21st century 2001-2020.

His international career began on July 25, 2007 with Elfsborg – Linfield (1-0). According to . data, his first expelled was the Dutch Sander Boschker, goalkeeper of Twente, in the previous match of the Champions League at Jose Alvalade against Sporting (0-0), on July 29, 2009, and the last it was, last night, Nicolo Barella for hitting the brazilian Militao, after the VAR intervention.

The Bernabéu, his ‘favorite’ stadium

The Real Madrid field is, in fact, in the stadium where Brych has refereed the most matches in European competitions, a total of twelve occasions. In all the matches the merengue team was victorious, except for a 1-1 against Manchester United and the still remembered 1-4 that Ajax endorsed in 2019, with footballers such as De Jong or De Ligt in the ‘ajaceids’ ranks.

In addition, the German has directed the final of Champions of the Madrid on 2017 against Juventus in Cardiff.

But not only in the Castellana do they know him, but his name appears in the books of other Spaniards. He directed the 2014 Europa League final (their first European final), in which Sevilla were crowned champions against Benfica in the penalty shoot-out, the semifinal of the last European Championship in which the Spanish team fell to Italy, also in the fateful shoot-out from eleven meters, or the recent game of La Roja against Sweden that meant qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022.