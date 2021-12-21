The Cuban guy Felix perez will join Bulls from Tijuana to seek the two-time championship in the season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Confirmed

Toros de Tijuana will add more gunpowder to its offense by confirming the hiring of gunner Félix Pérez for the 2022 season of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

The arrival of the Cuban “onslaught” was completed when the negotiation with Bravos de León was completed in exchange for the rights of the American pitcher Mitch Lively.

With this addition, the Tijuana Bulls are strengthened by adding a left-handed power bat that could be played with fourth or fifth in the offensive lineup and that would be in charge of right field in defensive functions.

The border team will begin on Thursday, April 21, the defense of its title in the 2022 campaign that will start at the Chevron stadium, with the clear objective of becoming the first two-time LMB champion since 2010 and incidentally adding the third title in its history. .

Since 2017

Since 2017, the left-handed hitter has been synonymous with power in the LMB, since he has 107 hits from four corners and in 2018 he was the king of the home run, dominating both seasons with a total of 34 boards.

LMB and Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacifico (LAMP)

Pérez has donned the jackets of Sultanes de Monterrey, Rieleros de Aguascalientes and Bravos de León in the LMB, while in the winter circuit he also lined up with the regios, as well as Tomateros de Culiacán and Charros de Jalisco, a squad with which He is currently active in the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), from where he is the leader in produced runs with 39 and second in home runs with ten hits.

Race

The outfielder began his professional career in Cuba with the team from his hometown, Isla de la Juventud, where he played from 2005 to 2008, and then went on to the United States with the Cincinnati Reds organization until reaching the Triple A level of 2011. to 2013.

His power also led him to migrate to Japan with Águilas Doradas de Tohoku Rakuten and Venezuela with Águilas de Zulia and Leones de Caracas, as well as with Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico and Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Republic. In his career he has participated in two Caribbean Series.

File FÉLIX PÉREZ

Place of birth: Isla de la Juventud, Cuba

Date of birth: November 14, 1984

Position: First base

Lance: Lefty

Batting: Lefty:

Number: 36

LMB Teams: Sultans, Rieleros, Bravos and Toros

LMP Teams: Tomateros, Sultanes y Charros

With information from (TorosDeTijuana.com-Armando Esquivel).

