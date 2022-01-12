Like the human being, female dolphins have a functional clitoris and many of its characteristics suggest that it serves to provide pleasure, according to a study published last Monday in the journal Current Biology.

The new study shows that females have a large clitoris full of sensitive nerves and erectile tissue, suggesting that it plays a key role in providing them with pleasure.

Lead author and animal genitalia expert Patricia Brennan of Mount Holyoke College explained to the . agency that non-human sexuality is a poorly addressed area of ​​study, especially that focused on females.

“These are things that are critically important for us to understand on an evolutionary level. They may have something to teach us about our own sexuality, ”he said.

Image of the clitoris of a female dolphin. (Photo: Current Biology)

Sex to create and maintain social ties

Apart from the primates, dolphins are one of the main species known to use sex as a way to create and maintain social ties.

These aquatic mammals have sex, including females with females and males with males, throughout the year, and the clitoris is located at a point that would be stimulated during copulation.

They rub themselves against the sand to masturbate and there have also been reports of females touching each other’s clits with their snouts or fins.

All of these behaviors suggest that they enjoy the experience, but Brennan and her colleagues wanted to confirm the idea and gain deeper biological insight.

Study the functionalities of the clitoris

As it is difficult to analyze dolphins having sex under laboratory conditions, such as to collect data such as their heart rate or scan their brains, decided to study the functionalities of the clitoris to draw conclusions.

For the study, they carried out a detailed analysis of the clitoris of 11 females who died of natural causes and found strong evidence to support the functionality of this organ.

Presence of erectile tissue structures and nerve endings

The first functionality found was the presence of erectile tissue structures, with many blood vessels.

“What that means is that these are tissues that swell with blood, much like a penis and a human clitoris,” Brennan said.

The shape of these structures changed between young and adult, indicating that they are used when the animal becomes sexually mature.

Second, they found that the clitoris has large nerves and many nerve endings just under the skin, similar to human fingertips – and, of course, genitalia as well. In addition, the skin of the clitoris is very thin to increase sensitivity.

Genital corpuscles

Finally, found sensory structures called genital corpuscles, which are quite similar to those found in the human penis and clitoris, and which are known to exist specifically to provide pleasure.

Humans shared a common ancestor with cetaceans some 95 million years ago, which makes the similarities surprising – since the relationship is different from that with primates, from whom we separated about six million years ago. .

Taboo when studying female animal sexuality?

For Brennan, the lack of previous research on dolphins, but also on female animal sexuality in general, is “disconcerting” and may be due to the discomfort that the subject can generate among scientists and the public.

However, it is important to study it, he said. For example, previous research has shown that the success of artificial insemination of calves and pigs increases significantly when a person stimulates the genitalia of the animal.

“People could be uncomfortable if they knew that to get their meat someone had to stimulate a cow’s clitoris,” he said. But studying animal sexuality could also have implications for human health, Brennan explained.

“Certainly there are many women who experience problems during sex, for example related to arousal or pain during sex or the inability to have an orgasm,” he said, and studying other mammals can improve understanding of why this is It happens and at the same time give us possible solutions.

Historical imbalance of women scientists

Part of the reasons the field of female sexuality is so under-studied could be the historical imbalance in the number of female scientists, Brennan said. Even the human clitoris was not fully described until the 1990s.

Brennan now plans to study alpacas, which copulate for up to half an hour. She has the suspicion that during the act the males could be stimulating the clitoris of the females, to facilitate reproduction.

