You may have never heard of the Australian League of Baseball (ABL), but is recognized as an official winter league of the MLB and has hosted several Major League Baseball players over the years.

For example, some MLB players have been there before, such as Liam Hendriks (2011), Didi Gregorius (2011), Kevin Kiermaier (2012), Mychal Givens (2012), Ji-Man Choi (2013), Keon Broxton ( 2014), Adam Engel (2015), Rhys Hoskins (2015), and even Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), have made appearances.

And I’m telling you all of that so you can feel the full weight of this news: Melbourne Aces, the 2020 ABL champion, has signed Genevieve Beacom as a development player. She will be the first female pitcher in the league. It’s huge and incredible news, and by the looks of his numbers, he’s really earned it:

Beacom first made history when she became the first woman to pitch in a VSBL First Division 1 game. The 17-year-old impressed many by posting a 0.00 ERA for the U16 state level at Sandringham.

Tonight @SBSNews 7.15pm “Curve Ball” we talk to the 12-year old female @BaseballAust @BaseballVic prodigy, Genevieve Beacom #baseball pic.twitter.com/tPnrPRc23a – Robert Grasso (@RobertGrasso) October 18, 2017

The left-handed starting pitcher advanced to pitch at the Division 1 level with the Baseball Victoria Summer League, becoming the first woman to pitch in a Division 1 game. This follows many other firsts for Beacom as she was also the first female athlete to be named to the Baseball Victoria U16 team to represent Victoria in 2018. She competed at the 2019 Australian Junior Championships in Sydney.

After a 0.00 ERA at the U16 level, Genevieve Beacom has signed with Peter Moylan’s Melbourne Aces for the upcoming season! She would become the first female to pitch in the top-tier Australian Baseball League pic.twitter.com/MtHKrtgVzM – Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) January 2, 2022

Melbourne Aces head coach Pete Moylan says he’s delighted to have Genevieve on the Aces pitching roster. own against the best grassroots players in the country and around the world. If anyone thinks this is just a token selection then they have to think again because she has 100% earned her spot on the development roster with the Melbourne Aces. “

According to the report, Beacom hopes to turn this experience and development into an opportunity to play college baseball in the US in 2023: “I couldn’t believe it, I was so excited when Pete came up to me and told me the news. I just couldn’t believe what was happening. “

Here’s a story about Beacom from five years ago, when he started making history at age 12.