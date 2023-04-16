Female version of Broly shows how combative and beautiful this warrior would be

The multiverse in Dragon Ball is no longer a matter of the imagination. Since the arrival of Super, a whole spectrum has been opened in which anything can happen, because there are 12 different universes, which could record events similar to the one we have lived in for a long time, in the focus of the stories of Akira Toriyama’s work. .

Universe 6, which is in the hands of Champa (God of Destruction) has the planet Vegita (it is called Sadala) existing and with Saiyan life. There is a woman there who has characteristics similar to those of Broly, who could be considered as the female version of him.

Said situation, in addition to giving a different argument to the Dragon Ball stories, nourishes the imagination of the followers of the series who consider possibilities in the universes that have not yet come out.

For example, this post by illustrator vitoalfonsozwhat a review Spaghetti Code. The designer directly envisioned a female version of Broly. With her drawing, she shows how beautiful she would be, a direct equivalent of this character transformed into a waifu, in another universe.

The illustration, far from wanting to sexualize the character, highlights his capacity for a brutal battle between Saiyans. She would be perfect for training with Goku, Vegeta and Broly himself, on the planet of Beerus, our God of Destruction.