

Between January and September 2021, 63 femicides were perpetrated, 15 more than in the same period of 2020.

The Directorate of Information and Analysis (DIA) of the Ministry of Security published the most recent minutes of the Interinstitutional Technical Table for the Conciliation of Figures of Victims of Homicides and Feminicides, which complies with the aforementioned institutions.

According to the data, hosted on the security.gob.sv site, between January and September from 2021 63 femicides were perpetrated, 15 more than in the same period of 2020, when 48 were registered.

This difference represents an increase in 31.25% in hate murders against women in nine months.

The minutes of the different months indicate that 12 femicides were committed in January, 4 in February, 14 in March, 6 in April and 10 in May. While in June there were 6, in July 5, in August 2 and 4 in September.

If the data for 2021 is compared with 2019, when 98 femicides were computed between January and September, the result is a drop of 35 cases, equivalent to 35.7%.

Last July, a group of women protested and denounced the rise in the number of femicides, the abandonment of the state and demanded a public policy to prevent these crimes.

“We women find ourselves in an abandonment and a breakdown of the rule of law”, because “what little we had now is totally fractured and there is no evidence that it will improve,” Keyla Cáceres, of the Amorales Collective organization, told . .

She also denounced that the authorities do not give credit to complaints of violence against women and do not respond adequately.

The security authorities have not explained if the behavior of the femicides is related to the confinement that occurred in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

