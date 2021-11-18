Andrés Filomeno Mendoza Celis, better known as “The Feminicide of Atizapán”, he spoke for the first time from jail after being accused of having murdered at least 19 women whom he buried in the basement of his home.

From the prison of Tenango del Valle, the 72-year-old man, spoke about his stay in prison, where he would remain in isolation and only go out to sunbathe one hour a day.

In his first statements, Mendoza gave a brief description of how time passes behind bars. “Well, they have given me a book to study history. They have given me to distract a while. They give me encouragement,” he told journalist Carlos Jiménez.

Likewise, when addressing the issue of his crimes, the Atizapán femicide stated that “And what has already been done, well you have to endure.”

“You just have to have faith in God,” he added and revealed that the prison social worker visits him and, according to him, gives him advice.

“Already what happened, happened and that’s it. I know you regret it, but too late. Things have already happened,” he said.

In addition, Mendoza Celis admitted to having regretted everything he did. In addition, he revealed that he can only leave his cell for an hour to sunbathe and that he remains totally isolated, without roommates and with 24-hour surveillance.

“Be that as it may, you were a thief, you were a kidnapper, you killed, well one of them has already done it,” he said.

Body search work in the Atizapán home (Edomex Prosecutor’s Office)

About 4,300 skeletal remains of apparently 19 bodies have been found so far in the house of the femicide in Atizapán. In his stories, the man would have confessed the way he manipulated the bodies, which he would even have eaten.

Likewise, it was announced that he kept a log with the names of his victims, time of death and the weight of each of his limbs.

The crimes of this man came to light after the murder of Reyna Gonzalez, 34 years old, the last of allegedly thirty crimes committed by Mendoza at the home located in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood, Atizapan of Zaragoza, in the state of Mexico.

At the site the researchers found women’s shoes, makeup and name lists; as well as several identification cards that belonged to women who had been reported missing for five years.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

Andrés Filomeno Mendoza Celis, better known as “The Feminicide of Atizapán”, he spoke for the first time from jail after being accused of having murdered at least 19 women whom he buried in the basement of his home.

From the prison of Tenango del Valle, the 72-year-old man, spoke about his stay in prison, where he would remain in isolation and only go out to sunbathe one hour a day.

In his first statements, Mendoza gave a brief description of how time passes behind bars. “Well, they have given me a book to study history. They have given me to distract a while. They give me encouragement,” he told journalist Carlos Jiménez.

Likewise, when addressing the issue of his crimes, the Atizapán femicide stated that “And what has already been done, well you have to endure.”

“You just have to have faith in God,” he added and revealed that the prison social worker visits him and, according to him, gives him advice.

“Already what happened, happened and that’s it. I know you regret it, but too late. Things have already happened,” he said.

In addition, Mendoza Celis admitted to having regretted everything he did. In addition, he revealed that he can only leave his cell for an hour to sunbathe and that he remains totally isolated, without roommates and with 24-hour surveillance.

“Be that as it may, you were a thief, you were a kidnapper, you killed, well one of them has already done it,” he said.

Body search work in the Atizapán home (Edomex Prosecutor’s Office)

About 4,300 skeletal remains of apparently 19 bodies have been found so far in the house of the femicide in Atizapán. In his stories, the man would have confessed the way he manipulated the bodies, which he would even have eaten.

Likewise, it was announced that he kept a log with the names of his victims, time of death and the weight of each of his limbs.

The crimes of this man came to light after the murder of Reyna Gonzalez, 34 years old, the last of allegedly thirty crimes committed by Mendoza at the home located in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood, Atizapan of Zaragoza, in the state of Mexico.

At the site the researchers found women’s shoes, makeup and name lists; as well as several identification cards that belonged to women who had been reported missing for five years.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE