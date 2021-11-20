11/20/2021 at 07:58 CET

Life is never that bad, I think from time to time. Whatever happens I can always go for a walk along the banks of the Bosphorus & rdquor;, wrote the Nobel Prize Winner for Literature Orhan Pamuk in his acclaimed novel Istanbul. The football fan – and Pamuk is – might think the same of a derby in Turkey’s most populous city: football is never that bad, whatever happens with your passion, you can always attend the intercontinental derby and come out revitalized.

More than a possibility, it is almost imposed as an unwritten obligation, a commandment of the atheistic religion of the ball, whose precepts include several pilgrimages to be carried out at least once in the life of every believer: Buenos Aires, London, Milan. .. Tomorrow’s Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe also belongs to that list of holy places. A new opportunity, then, to catch up with our obligations as faithful of the spherical creed.

Alain Valnegri is one of the great apostles of this passion. Know and analyze international football like very few. “Galatasaray, of well-being origin, and Fenerbahçe, of worker roots, accumulate a high percentage of the turkish fans& rdquor;, reflects on the city derby. Or rather one of them, because Istanbul is home to up to six of the 20 teams that make up the Süper Lig.

All six, except the Fenerbahçe, settle on the European shore of the city. The Asian club, Besiktas and Galatasaray constitute the Holy Trinity of Turkish football, with 47 of the 55 titles played. The Istanbul sextet will be closed by two neighborhood teams, the Karagümrük and the Kasimpasa, as well as the Basaksehir, a recently created club and undisguised support from the environment of Recep Tayip Erdogan, the intriguing Turkish president.

Although the matches between any of these six teams can be considered as derbies, in reality the duels between the big three are especially so, the only Turkish clubs that have never been relegated. And even more intensely if we are left with only the most victorious: on European soil, Galatasaray and its 22 leagues against Fenerbahçe, on Asian soil, with 19 titles. Between both continents, and oblivious to the rivalry, the Mediterranean runs through the Bosphorus Strait on its way to the Black Sea.

Birth certificate

In addition to facing two continents, mutated here into two faces of the same city, this is a different derby also because it has a date of birth. “At the beginning of the 20th century there was no hostility, and a merger of both clubs was even attempted & rdquor;, says Valnegri, “But on November 23, 1934, a friendly match was held that ended with tángana and arbitration suspension & rdquor;.

What has followed since then is a long string of citizen confrontations –394 with tomorrow’s–, pregnant with an overflowing passion. So much so that this installment of Derby Days may not be the most familiar destination. Their chants, pyrotechnics and typhos are unmatched in European football, but violence is also part of the liturgy. And, sometimes, the ultras groups overwhelm the authorities. Thus, in 2013 a 19-year-old young man died of a bruise after the derby for wearing the yellow and blue of Fenerbahçe.

In this edition of the derby comes the ‘Galata’ improving their performance in recent weeks, unlike Fenerbahçe. “After starting the course very well, in October they collapsed and their coach, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, is already under discussion & rdquor;, says Valnegri, international soccer commentator at Movistar. In addition to the moment of form, Fenerbahçe is beginning to be haunted by history: they have not won an intercontinental derby since April 2017.

In the last four seasons, ‘Galata’ always finished above the table, and also managed to break a curse. If for 20 years he could not add a single victory in the field of his great rival, on February 23, 2020 he finally stormed the Saracoglu, silencing the ironic chants of ‘Iste böyle, her sene böyle’ (‘is what there is, every year the same ‘) from Fenerbahçe supporters.

On the Galatasaray bench sat that day – and also tomorrow – the veteran Fatih Terim: former player and in various stages coach of Galatasaray, with whom in 2000 he lifted the UEFA Cup against Arsenal and the Super Cup against Real Madrid. Two decades later they are still the only European titles of a Turkish club. A kind of warm memory to walk through, like that Bosphorus Pamuk wrote about. Although not for the nobel prize; he cheers on Fenerbahçe.

GALATASARAY-FENERBAHÇE

Istanbul

41 ° 00’N 28 ° 57’E

Population (metropolitan area)

15,462,000 inhabitants

Country

Turkey

Distance between stadiums

18 km (Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi-Sükrü Saracoglu Stadium)

Hat-trick of tips

HOW TO GET

Without being a low cost, Turkish Airlines flies every day for reasonable prices from Spain to Atatürk airport. Of course, do not panic if men with bandaged heads abound in the return passage. Hair grafts are more typical than durum.

WHAT TO VISIT

Not even the most football fan of Istanbul visitors will dare to ignore them: the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia are the monuments that define the city. After visiting them, relax in one of the nearby hamams: a Turkish bath for 20 euros.

WHERE TO GO OUT

The Grand Bazaar will not be easy to avoid either: 4,000 stalls in which carpets, crafts and spices are the queens. For the night there are the clubs of Ortaköy, Beyoglu and Taksim, or cocktail bars such as Arkaoda or eFendi.

NEXT MATCH

Sunday, 11.21.2021 (5:00 p.m.)