Horror, science fiction and fantasy cinema is always quite profitable at the Latin American box office, however, these film genres are extremely expensive to produce despite their great importance, so it is -fantastic- that there are film festivals that support the diffusion and even the production of genre pieces, one of them is Feratum Film Festival, which will take place from November 18 to 25. This year is a very special edition since Feratum celebrates 10 years of existence, being one of the most important events for the genre in Mexico and Latin America.

For the second time, Feratum It will be carried out in a hybrid format that allows the festival’s programming to reach a greater number of people. From November 18 to 25, you will be able to attend the functions through the virtual venues, one of them will be the FilminLatino, on Channel 22 and The Eighth You will be able to enjoy special programs, while the opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast through open television by CAPITAL 21, channel that is incorporated as the venue for this edition. The face-to-face activities will take place on November 19 and 20 in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán for the second consecutive year.

Despite the difficulties of holding an event in times of pandemic, the festival is ready to welcome all lovers of the genre and, although this year the traditional March of the Beasts will not take place, there will be attractive activities in the public air , in addition to premieres, special functions, book presentations, conferences and training meetings. Here are the details of the schedule:

PRESENTIAL ACTIVITIES IN PÁTZCUARO

As we already anticipated, Pátzcuaro will host some of the functions on November 19 and 20, taking place in the Emperor Caltzontzin Theater from 10:30 am to midnight. There will be outdoor functions in Plaza Don Vasco from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. In this venue, the public will be able to see the entire competition and sample of Mexican short films, the second edition of the Rally Feratum, eleven titles of Mexican and foreign feature films among which stand out LAMB, Hotel Poseidon, KAREM, the possession and Look at me, the latter two with the presence of the cast.

It is important to underline that all face-to-face activities are free and will be carried out with all the sanitary measures established by the authorities. People who want to attend will have to come to the venue 20 minutes before each performance.

PROGRAMMING

This year’s official selection is made up of 105 titles, of which 48 are Mexican. There will be 2 world premieres, 9 premieres in Mexico and a premiere in Latin America, with films from Canada, Russia, Iceland, Belgium, Austria, Singapore, Argentina, Spain, Guatemala, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Iran and USA.

Mexican Feature Film Competition for the Alucarda Award

The Mexican feature film competition is made up of 8 titles. These are:

KAREM, the possession, by Henry Bedwell – At world premiere for Feratum

Look at me, debut of Pavel Cantu

Stanislaus, from Alejandro Guzman

Expires, from Leopoldo Laborde

Moon, from Romeo Alfredo De Paz Flores

The buffalo man, from David torres

Pandemonium, from Emmanuel panizzo

When You Are Gone, from Rafael Altamira placeholder image

International Feature Film Competition

Bloodthirsty – 90%, by Amelia Moss

Hotel Poseidon, from Stef lernous – Mexican premiere for Feratum

Tzarevna scale, debut of Uldus Bakhtiozina

Tiong Bahru Social Club, from Bee Thiam Tan

Lamb – 94%, by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Masking Threshold, from Johannes Grenzfurthner

Dark Web: Descent into hell, from Diego Savignano

Operation Fighter, from Alain Vezina

Ibero-American Feature Film Competition

Hyacinth, from Javi Camino

Car Rei or King Car, from Renata pinheiro

Johan, from Santiago Tamagnone

The visible friend, from Cristian Bidone

The black spot, from Enrique Garcia

The eye and the wall, from Javier Cid – International premiere

The animated feature film will also be shown as a sample. Esluna: The Crown of Babylon, from Denver Jackson; the documentary Stories from Aferwards, from Jairo Neto and Graubi Garcia; and the long experimental Autumnal Sleeps, from Michael Higgins.

TRAINING ACTIVITIES

For the first time, the First production and distribution workshop will be held for filmmakers who have a fantasy-genre feature film project in development, taught by two professionals in the field with great experience: Daniel de la Vega, producer of Blood Window Forum and Javier Fernandez, industry coordinator for Blood Window in South Window; The workshop will take place in person in Pátzcuaro.

Another of the face-to-face activities aimed at the little ones is the Animation Workshop for children, in which boys and girls will learn animation and green screen techniques and bases in order to learn to tell stories with their imagination.

Likewise, there will be a Master Class moderated by Isaac basulto and the team that made the visual effects for the sci-fi movie Aztech.

And finally, there will be the presentation of the book by the writer and screenwriter Sandra Becerril, “The silence of all the dead.”

For more details about the festival, visit the official site www.feratumfilmfest.com

