Film festivals always represent a great opportunity for moviegoers, and when the titles available on digital platforms or on the general billboard are not so attractive, satisfactory or even begin to seem repetitive, a festival is the best option to find other types of proposals that explore the vision of different countries; because not everything is Hollywood in this life.

Each of these events has found the most convenient way to attract a particular audience, whether by themes, film genres, ethnicities or cultures, styles (such as short films or documentaries), and so on. This time it is time to dedicate the following lines to fantasy and horror cinema. For ten years now, the Feratum Film Fest has taken over the state of Michoacán to fill the streets with unimaginable creatures and dark stories.

This year, the event led by Miguel Angel Marin, experimented with a hybrid format with face-to-face and digital venues. From November 18 until the 25th of the same month, the event will keep several of the titles available on digital platforms such as Film Latino, in addition to some special screenings on Channel 22, La Octava TV and Capital 21, where the audience will be able to meet national and international titles, short and feature films, as well as a production workshop and an animation workshop for children; both with virtual or face-to-face option.

It is worth mentioning that the face-to-face part of the festival and screenings were held in downtown Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, on the 19th and 20th of the current month. In the place a red carpet was held where some government authorities of the State and, of course, several filmmakers, producers, actors and the competitors of the second edition of Rally 60, where the participants presented their respective productions made – from planning, filming and editing – for 60 hours in some locations in Pátzcuaro and Tlalpujahua.

On the other hand, the opening performance of the festival was Cordero – 94%, by Valdimar Jóhannsson, an Icelandic film that, through fantasy, explores motherhood and the theme of nature claiming what is hers from different perspectives. This film is competing on this occasion for Best International Feature Film, in addition to already having awards such as the Originality Award at the Cannes International Film Festival, as well as the Best Film in Sitges.

This projection was followed Pandemonium, a Mexican production of the type found footage or found footage, also called mockumentary, which was attended by the director Emmanuel panizzo with his art director Cesar Priego. During his press conference the filmmaker spoke of his inspiration in films such as The Blair Witch Project – 86% and Paranormal Activity – 83%, in addition to the challenge of bringing theater actors to the film set, as well as the way to create a fictional island using three different locations.

On the afternoon of November 20, the author and screenwriter Sandra Becerril (From Your Hell) presented her new fiction novel El Silencio de Todos lo Muertos, where she told how she used her own children’s story to capture terrifying scenes on its pages . The film that adorned the night was Karem, the possession -%, which was attended by the filmmaker Henry Bedwell and part of the cast of his film: Ramón Medína, Valeria Castillo, Luna Anaya and Miranda Kay. All the winners of the festival will be announced on November 25 through their official website feratumfilmfest.com.

Miguel Ángel Marín, Tenth Woman, Julio Arreola and Rodrigo Zurita

